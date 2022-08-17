Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia picks Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli as the perfect Bollywood couple

The second season of Indian Matchmaking was released recently and fans have binged-watched the season already. The show revolves around an Indian matchmaker who tries to find matches for singles in India and US. Well, as expected, netizens had filled social media with hilarious memes. Netizens cannot stop trolling Sima Taparia and the advice that she gives on the show. In fact, Sima Aunty as she is popularly known made it to the headlines after she commented on Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s age gap. But now in a recent interview, she picked her favourite Bollywood couples.

In an interview with Goodtimes, Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia was asked who she thinks makes for an ideal Bollywood couple. The matchmaker replied, “call me old but I think Hema Malini and Dharmendra are perfect and amongst the youngster, it’s Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.” On the show, Sima Aunty rejected Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ pairing as the actress is 11 years older than Nick. As per her, Nick looks “petite” in front of Priyanka. When one of her clients, Nadia, told her she likes Vishal, who is seven years younger than her, Sima told her the relationship would not work because of the age difference.

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017. Since then the two have often set couple goals with their pictures and videos on social media. The two have an age gap of six months with Anushka being six months older. Today they are proud parents of a baby girl Vamika.

The show follows Mumbai-based Taparia’s quest to help Indian singles find prospective life partners based on her “decades of experiences, insights and traditional methods”. In the new season, Ms Taparia introduced the viewers to some of her new clients - Viral Joshi, Shital Patel, Akshay Dhumal, Arshneel Singh, and Vinesh. However, contestants who have returned to the show are Nadia Jagessar, Pradhyuman Maloo, and Aparna Shewakramani.

