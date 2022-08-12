Indian Matchmaking S2: Sima Taparia returns giving rise to a hilarious meme fest on Twitter

Netflix is back with the second season of the popular web series Indian Matchmaking. The show revolves around an Indian matchmaker who tries to find matches for singles in India and US. Well, as expected, netizens have already watched the entire series and have filled social media with hilarious memes. Netizens cannot stop trolling Sima Taparia and the advice that she gives on the show. In fact, Sima Aunty as she is popularly known made it to the headlines after she commented on Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s age gap.

Netizens trolling Indian Matchmaking S2’s Sima Taparia

One of the fans wrote, “#SimaTaparia #IndianMatchmaking goes to face reader and then says to her clients “just by seeing picture, you cannot judge anything make up your mind.” Another fan wrote, “Sima Taparia being back with her thoughts is something no one should take seriously.” For the unversed, Indian Matchmaking garnered a fair deal of attention when it debuted in 2020 due to the concept and focus on South Asia traditions.

The show follows Mumbai-based Taparia’s quest to help Indian singles find prospective life partners based on her “decades of experiences, insights and traditional methods”. In the new season, Ms Taparia introduced the viewers to some of her new clients - Viral Joshi, Shital Patel, Akshay Dhumal, Arshneel Singh, and Vinesh. However, contestants who have returned to the show are Nadia Jagessar, Pradhyuman Maloo, and Aparna Shewakramani.

