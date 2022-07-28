Indian Matchmaking Season 2 Trailer OUT: Sima Aunty from Mumbai is back to help singles find their soulmates

All the single girls and boys, we have good news for you all as our beloved Sima Taparia from Mumbai is back with the new season of Indian Matchmaking. For those unaware, the Netflix series revolves around a matchmaker from Mumbai, Sima Taparia, and her clients. And, on July 28 the makers released the most-awaited trailer of the show. The One-minute and Fifty Two-second long trailer gave a glimpse of Sima Taparia and her clients who are looking for their 'jeevan saath'.

With 8 fresh, hour-long episodes of Indian Matchmaking Season 2, Sima Aunty will help single millennials around the globe find their perfect match. In this season, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new. With her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima will help singles find their destinies! The show will premiere on August 10 on the OTT platform Netflix.

Watch Indian Matchmaking Season 2's trailer here:

The first season of Indian Matchmaking was hit and after popular demand, the show has been renewed for fresh season. When the first season of the show was released, we reached out to Sima to find her thoughts about the reaction that the show got. She had said, "I thank all my viewers for their love. It's been really great reading reviews and messages from social media. I love my fans too," she said. While addressing the criticism, she said, "I always take everything positive. It makes me stronger.”

