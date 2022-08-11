Indian Matchmaking Season 2 Twitter Review: Here's what netizens think about Sima Taparia's show

Sima Taparia from Mumbai is back with the new season of Indian Matchmaking. For those unaware, the Netflix series revolves around a matchmaker from Mumbai, Sima Taparia, and her clients. The show premiered on August 10 on the OTT platform Netflix. With 8 fresh, hour-long episodes of Indian Matchmaking Season 2, Sima Aunty will help single millennials around the globe find their perfect match. With her decades of experience, insightful intuition, and traditional methods, Sima aunty tried to help singles find their destinies!

As soon as the show got premiered, netizens binge-watched it and flooded social media with their reviews. Many of them talked about Aparna, Nadia, Viral, and others and their luck. A user wrote, "Seema Aunty ain’t the one. If there was a 7 year age gap where the woman was younger she would have signed it off asap. Let my girl Nadia live! #IndianMatchmaking". So, before watching the show, here are five tweets that you must read.

The first season of Indian Matchmaking received mixed reactions and after popular demand, the show has been renewed for a fresh season. When the first season of the show was released, we reached out to Sima to find her thoughts about the reaction that the show got. She had said, "I thank all my viewers for their love. It's been really great reading reviews and messages from social media. I love my fans too," she said. While addressing the criticism, she said, "I always take everything positive. It makes me stronger.”

