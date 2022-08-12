Indian Matchmaking: Sima Taparia's comment on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' marriage gets wild Twitter reactions

Sima Taparia is back with the new season of Indian Matchmaking. The Netflix series revolves around a matchmaker from Mumbai, Sima Taparia, and her clients. In the show, Sima Aunty helps single millennials around the globe find their perfect match. With her decades of experience, insightful intuition, and traditional methods, Sima aunty tried to help singles find their destinies. The matchmaker, however, seems to have taken the matters too far, with her comments on global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ marriage.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved and adored celebrity couples. They were blessed with a baby girl earlier this year and they are now a happy family of three. One of Sima Taparia’s clients was discussing about the ideal age difference between guys and girls when it comes to marriage. That’s when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became the centre of discussion. The client mentioned how Priyanka Chopra was 11 years older than Nick. Sima cut her off and said, “But I don’t feel it’s a good match. Sorry to tell that. They are just married but it’s not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her and she looks elder.” This comment by Sima aunty made Twitter go berserk. People started to take sides and justify their stance.

Have a look at some of the Twitter reactions on Sima’s comment:

The first season of Indian Matchmaking received mixed reactions and after popular demand, the show has been renewed for a fresh season. When the first season of the show was released, we reached out to Sima to find her thoughts about the reaction that the show got. She had said, "I thank all my viewers for their love. It's been really great reading reviews and messages from social media. I love my fans too," she said. While addressing the criticism, she said, "I always take everything positive. It makes me stronger.”

