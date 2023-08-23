Indian Matchmaking’s Pradhyuman Maloo accused of domestic violence by wife Ashima Chauhaan; Details inside

Indian Matchmaking fame Pradhyuman Maloo is facing allegations of domestic violence by his wife Ashima Chauhaan. Pradhyuman appeared in the first season of Indian Matchmaking in 2020, and had high expectations about the girl he would marry. While he didn’t find the right match on the show, post that, he found a partner off-screen and got married to Ashima Chauhaan. Pradhyuman and Ashima appeared in season 2 of Indian Matchmaking, where they announced their relationship. Now, according to reports on the Internet, Pradhyuman has been accused of domestic violence by Ashima. She has filed an FIR against him.

Ashima Chauhaan accuses Pradhyuman Maloo of domestic violence

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against Pradhyuman and his family, for allegations of domestic violence, filed by Ashima. As shown on season 2 of Indian Matchmaking, the two had been together for 2 years before tying the knot in Udaipur in February 2022. As per the report, Ashima left in September 2022, and she alleged that she suffered physical and emotional abuse by Pradhyuman and his family. According to the FIR, she was also allegedly subjected to blackmail and harassment.

The advocate representing Ashima told Hindustan Times that the allegations in the FIR are ‘concerning with domestic violence and constant mental, physical abuse’ at its core. He added that the matter is currently in the investigative stage. Ashima is currently staying with her family in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, when HT reached out to Pradhyuman regarding the FIR against him, he was unaware of it. “To the best of my knowledge we are in settlement talks with lawyers to resolve our marital issues amicably,” he said.

Last year, in a conversation with Cosmopolitan Middle East, Ashima shared that she and Pradhyuman met at a friend’s party. “As usual, while talking I started cracking jokes and he ended up laughing so much that suddenly it made me wonder if I needed to stop for the night. Then we started meeting often and he opened up with his sense of humour, which was shocking because not many people know how to make others laugh and he belongs to a business world where they just discuss bitcoins, money, the stock market and all serious topics which impressed me a lot,” she said.

