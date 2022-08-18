Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia on her Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas comment: That was just a casual discussion

Sima Taparia is back with the second season of Indian Matchmaking. The show features the matchmaker Sima Taparia aka Sima aunty helping her clients in the quest to find the perfect partner. Recently, during an episode, she commented on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's marriage which did not go well with the netizens. In it, her client Nadia mentioned how Priyanka Chopra was 11 years older than Nick. To which, Sima said, “But I don’t feel it’s a good match. Sorry to tell that. They are just married but it’s not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her and she looks elder.”

Now, Sima Taparia, in a recent conversation with Hindustan Times clarified her comment on Priyanka and Nick's marriage. She said: "That was just a casual discussion. I was discussing something with Nadia and I said that. Everyone’s entitled to do what they want, and if they're happy then I'm happy for them and wish them the best. It was just something I said casually, but everyone’s entitled to what they want to do and I wish good luck to them.

Talking about the show, in the second season of Indian Matchmakng, Sima Taparia introduced the viewers to some of her new clients - Viral Joshi, Shital Patel, Akshay Dhumal, Arshneel Singh, and Vinesh. However, contestants who have returned to the show are Nadia Jagessar, Pradhyuman Matalkingnd Aparna Shewakramani. Indian Matchmaking garnered a fair deal of attention when it debuted in 2020.

Meanwhile, talking about PeeCee and Nick, they tied the knot in 2018. In January, this year, the duo welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.

