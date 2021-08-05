Indian Men's hockey team wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics: Shah Rukh Khan lauds skill, Deepika Padukone joins in

Thursday began with a bang and big win for the Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics as Indian Men's Hockey team defeated Germany and won a bronze medal, ending a wait of 41 years. Celebrating this, wished the boys on Twitter and wrote, "Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match." Not just this, was quick to send love to the Men's hockey team for winning at the Tokyo Olympics after 41 years. also congratulated the team on winning the bronze medal. Kareena Kapoor Khan and also took to their social media handles to wish the Indian Men's hockey team.

Akshay wrote, "Congratulations Team India on rewriting history! An Olympic medal after 41 years! What a match, what a comeback! #Tokyo2020". Anil Kapoor got emotional on seeing the big win by Indian Men's team and retweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet. He wrote, "Phenomenal win .. wish my dad was alive to see this historic day will be happy up there .. Thank you so much men’s hockey team ..congratulations !!!" Rahul Bose also lauded the Indian Men's Hockey team for their skill on the field in defeating Germany by 5-4 and winning a bronze at Tokyo Olympics. He wrote, "The Indian men’s hockey team. You beauties. Well played, Germany. #OlympicBronze Congratulations @sports_odisha!"

Take a look:

Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2021

Huge congratulations to the men’s hockey team!!! Absolutely incredible #Olympics — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 5, 2021

Phenomenal win .. wish my dad was alive to see this historic day will be happy up there .. Thank you so much men’s hockey team ..congratulations !!! https://t.co/WZEzM0e5db — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 5, 2021

Other stars like Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday, Nimrat Kaur, Sophie Choudry also congratulated the Indian Men's Hockey team for their big win at the Olympics 2020.

The match between India and Germany began today and after a close counter, one save in the end by Indian goalkeeper managed to end Indian Men's Hockey team's 41 year long wait for a medal at the Olympics. Simranjeet Singh scored 2 goals during the match while Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh also joined in scoring for the team. The big win has brought cheer across the nation and many celebs are showering love on the Indian Men's Hockey team.

