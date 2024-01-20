Indian Police Force: Karan Johar shares his excitement for Rohit Shetty's cop series; Sidharth Malhotra REACTS

Indian Police Force marks the digital debut of Rohit Shetty who is an established Bollywood director. As the action cop series dropped, Karan Johar took to his social media to share his excitement for it as he plans to binge it this weekend. Siddharth Malhotra, who plays a pivotal role in it, reacted to KJo's comments. Let's find out what they wrote.

Karan Johar plans to watch Indian Police Force

Today, on January 20th, Karan Johar took to his Instagram story to share his excitement about watching Rohit Shetty's action cop web series Indian Police Force. He wrote, "Can't wait to binge this digital juggernaut! The @itsrohitshetty copverse expands its horizon! Massive love to you Rohit for always pushing boundaries! To you my dearest Sid for holding fort and killing it like a solid force!! To "@theshilpashetty and @vivekoberoi for entering this copathon with swag!"

In another story, KJo heaped praises on Sidharth and wrote: "Owning it with swag and style!!!! Proud of you @sidmalhotra ! Can't wait to binge it!!"

Check out his stories!

Sidharth Malhotra shared KJo's story and wrote: "Thank you (red heart and hugging emoji)"

Recently, Kiara Advani also took to social media to show visuals of her binge-watching Indian Police Force.

Advertisement

Rohit Shetty refers to Sidharth Malhotra as the young Amitabh Bachchan

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty and the team of Indian Police Force interacted with fans. At one point, a fan asked Sidharth if he was asked by Shetty to refer to any real-life hero or any actor to prepare for the role. Rohit quickly quipped, “Sid young amit ji nai lagte? Uska voice …(Don’t you think Sid looks like young Amitabh Bachchan because of his voice)". Before Sid could respond, the Singham helmer complimented him by saying, “Yeh dekh zanjeer ka Amitabh Bachchan (See, that’s Amitabh Bachchan from Zanjeer).”

Sidharth then spoke about preparing for the role. He said, “I think Rohit sir ko cop universe mein koi reference ki zaroorat nahin hai (one doesn’t need a reference in Rohit sir’s cop-universe) because in recent times all his movies have the cop-reference and all we are hoping for you guys give it the same amount of love jitna aapne inki pichli pictures ko diya hai (give it the same amount of love you've given to his pictures in the past). So we are really excited. I’m really excited, oh I wear this cop uniform and do some cool action swag.”

Indian Police Force is created and co-directed by Rohit Shetty. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, and Sharad Kelkar among others. The series focuses on the special cell of Delhi Police as they tackle terrorism. It marks the debut of Shetty in the digital space who has already established himself in the action genre.

Sidharth Malhotra, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar's work front

Rohit Shetty is currently shooting for Singham Again which is a part of his action cop universe. The film stars Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Bajirao Singham and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh. After that, he will work on the biopic of Rakesh Maria.

Sidharth, on the other hand, will be next seen in the action thriller film Yodha. Meanwhile, KJo had last directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film turned out to be a major commercial and critical success. He has several production ventures in the lineup including Yodha, Kill, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam and Mr. and Mrs Mahi.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Karan Johar lauds Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail; says it 'passed the test with flying colors'