Indian Police Force: Shilpa Shetty jets off to Goa for shoot; Shares an exciting VIDEO

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most loved Bollywood actresses in Bollywood. The actress has been omnipresent across platforms! She is gorgeous, she is a beautiful person inside out and is extremely talented: A complete package. Recently, it was revealed that Shilpa would be a part of Rohit Shetty’s universe on OTT - 'Indian Police Force'. The first to join Rohit’s squad was Sidharth Malhotra. Next, we got to know about Shilpa. Her fans can’t wait to see her with her boss pants on! On Monday, she shared an Instagram story as she boarded her flight to Goa for her shoot schedule.

In the story, we could see Shilpa hopping towards her flight with a huge smile on her face. She sported an all-black outfit with comfort with style. She paired a black tank top with black sweats and completed the look with a black overcoat. She accessorised the look with tinted glasses and cute white sliders. Along with the story, she wrote, “#indianpoliceforce #goadiaries #shoot. She absolutely excited us all with a glimpse into her shoot shenanigans and no we cannot wait!

When Rohit Shetty announced Shilpa’s joining in his Cop Universe, he shared a stunning picture of the talented actress. She wore black pants, and a black top and also wore a black bulletproof vest with Police written on it. She looked ravishing with an intense look on her face. The actress tied her hair in a single ponytail and wore black sunglasses. Shilpa held a gun and walked ahead with cars lit on fire in the background. Sharing this picture, Rohit Shetty wrote, “WELCOME TO THE SQUAD SHILPA! Get ready for Gun Battles, Hand to Hand Combats, High speed chases and YES! Flying Cars...INDIAN POLICE FORCE #FilmingNow.”

