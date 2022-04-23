Indian Police Force: Shilpa Shetty joins Sidharth Malhotra to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe; PIC
It was only recently that Rohit Shetty announced his Cop universe going digital. He shared the first look of Sidharth Malhotra and welcomed him into his squad. Well, since then there has been a lot of excitement around this venture and now the filmmaker decided to take this excitement a notch higher with yet another thrilling announcement. Taking to his Instagram handle he shared the first look of Shilpa Shetty who would be joining Sidharth to be a part of this Cop universe on OTT.
Credits: Rohit Shetty/Instagram
