Indian Police Force: Shilpa Shetty joins Sidharth Malhotra to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe; PIC

The first look of Shilpa Shetty as she enters Rohit Shetty's cop universe on OTT is out. She will be seen joining Sidharth Malhotra in Indian Police Force.

The first look of Shilpa Shetty as she enters Rohit Shetty's cop universe on OTT is out. She will be seen joining Sidharth Malhotra in Indian Police Force.