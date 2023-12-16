Indian Police Force: Shilpa Shetty on working with Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi; 'Both are so different'

Rohit Shetty's action cop web series Indian Police Force marks his foray into the digital space. It stars Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. In a recent interaction with fans on social media, Shetty spoke about her experience of working with both actors since it was her first collaboration with them.

Shilpa Shetty on Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi

Today, on December 16th, Shilpa Shetty conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram to interact with fans. One user asked about her experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. In response, she said: "It was a wonderful experience. My first outing with both actors Sid and Vivek."

"Both are so different. Sid kaam se kaam rakhna hai (Sid keeps to himself). But what you see is what you get with him and I love that quality about him how he is able to just switch on and switch off", she added. Talking about Vivek, she said she has known him for years. Shilpa concluded by saying that one thing that was common in them that they delivered what was asked of them.

Indian Police Force teaser is out

Today, the highly anticipated teaser of India Police Force was released. The over one-minute-long teaser consists of several bomb blast scenes and car sequences which are a signature of Rohit Shetty. It also offers a glimpse of characters played by Sidharth, Shilpa and Vivek as all of them are donned in police uniform.

Indian Police Force is created by Rohit Shetty and helmed by Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. It marks the debut of Shetty who has established himself on the big screen in the action genre. The series stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, and Sharad Kelkar. It is slated to premiere on January 19, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. So far, the makers have been able to generate a lot hype with its poster and teaser releases.

