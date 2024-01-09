Indian Police Force: Shilpa Shetty reveals THIS ex-Indian IPS inspired her cop role in Rohit Shetty's series

Shilpa Shetty is currently looking forward to the release of her much-anticipated web show, Indian Police Force. The show will also star Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. The upcoming show will mark the OTT directorial debut of hit-maker Rohit Shetty. While the release date of the show is coming closer, the anticipation for the show is already skyrocketing. Interestingly, the actress will be the first female cop in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Working on the same, the actress talked about her journey with the show.

Shilpa Shetty reveals her role model who is a 'fierce personality'

Shilpa Shetty who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming web-show, Indian Police Force revealed that she took inspiration from IPS Kiran Bedi for the role. Talking about the same, in a statement shared, she expressed her admiration for the police officer and stated that she has immense respect for her.

She said, “Kiran Bediji has such gravitas, a fierce personality. She was so passionate about what she did when she was in that position; hence I have a huge amount of respect for her. She also has a great sense of humor. There is a certain way Kiranji speaks, that was always there in my head. The technical lines were a bit hard for me; it took me some time to get into the skin of the character."

Earlier, during the trailer launch event of the Indian Police Force, Rohit Shetty revealed that Shilpa was bedridden for three months due to a major fracture while shooting for the Indian Police Force. “Shilpa has really given her blood and sweat. In one scene, she got a fracture. She was at home for three months and I can’t say thanks to myself,” he said with a laugh.

Reacting to it, Shilpa had stated that though this was not the first time that she performed stunts in a project, it was the first time that she hurt herself so badly.

Apart from the lead trio, the web show also stars Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, and Sharad Kelkar. The series is set to premiere on January 19, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

