Indian Police Force: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty film action sequence in BTS video, Rohit Shetty shoots

Sidharth Malhotra is busy filming Rohit Shetty’s debut web series Indian Police Force and the actor has shared a BTS video from the shooting on Instagram. The clip shows the actors filming a gruelling action sequence and director Rohit turning cameraman for them. Well, Rohit has once again proved that he's pure gold when it comes to filmmaking. The BTS video of the action series features Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Nikitin Dheer. Sharing the video, Sid wrote: "The ultimate action director @itsrohitshetty in full form #indianpoliceforce @theshilpashetty @nikitindheer @rod__sunil @primevideoin #behindthescenes."

The video begins with Sidharth packing punches against baddies and throwing them in a water tanker from the first floor of an isolated building. It is followed by Shilpa Shetty’s entry into the scene. Shattering a glass wall, she fights a bunch of men with what appeared to be a wooden stick. Towards the end, Nikitin tackles more men with bare hands as Rohit Shetty captures the moment in his camera. He handles the camera himself, connected to a harness throughout the shoot.

Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, the action series stars Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. The story is written by Rohit Shetty, Anusha Nandakumar, and Sandeep Saket. The eight-part series will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year and mark the OTT debut of Shilpa, Sidharth, as well as Rohit. The series is a part of Rohit's cop universe films-- which include Ajay Devgn's Singham and Singham 2, Ranveer Singh's Simmba, and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. The show is said to be a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country.

Apart from Indian Police Force, Sidharth Malhotra has Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna.