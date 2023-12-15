Indian Police Force: Teaser of Sidharth Malhotra-Shilpa Shetty starrer to release on THIS date

Sidharth Malhotra, a well-known face in Bollywood, has garnered both success and fame throughout his career. Now, he is all set to make his mark in the digital world with Rohit Shetty's action-packed web series, Indian Police Force. Alongside him, the series also stars the talented Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. The makers have recently revealed the much-awaited release date for its teaser. Let's uncover the details!

Indian Police Force teaser to release soon

Today, on December 15th, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle to share a new poster of his debut web series Indian Police Force featuring him alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. All three actors look stunning in uniforms in the poster. Along with it, he also unveiled when its much-awaited teaser will drop. The actor wrote, "Force on standby, ready for action. Over and out!"

The poster revealed that its teaser will be out tomorrow on December 16th.

Check out Sidharth's post!

Rohit Shetty also shared the poster on his Instagram and wrote, "Indian Police Force teaser coming out tomorrow!"

About Indian Police Force

Indian Police Force is an action cop drama series directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari and Sharad Kelkar. It will premiere on January 19, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

Malhotra was recently seen in the spy thriller film Mission Majnu. He will be next seen in the action thriller film Yodha alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. It will be released theatrically on March 15, 2024. Shilpa Shetty, on the other hand, made a comeback with the comedy-drama film Sukhee.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is a master of the action cop genre with movies like Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi under his name. After making action-packed films for the big screen for years, the director is now shifting gears towards the digital space. He is currently shooting Singham Again, which is a part of his cop universe. The film stars Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor and will also feature Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh.

