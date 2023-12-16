Indian Police Force Teaser OUT: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty ace action avatars in Rohit Shetty's cop series

Rohit Shetty, a loved filmmaker in Bollywood, is widely recognized for his expertise in creating action-packed movies. He is now venturing into the digital spacee with his latest web series called Indian Police Force, featuring talented actors Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. The highly anticipated teaser of this series was recently released online by the makers.

Indian Police Force teaser is released

On December 16th, the long-awaited teaser for Rohit Shetty's thrilling web series, Indian Police Force, was finally released online. This one-minute and 12-second teaser is truly engaging, filled with adrenaline-pumping action scenes from the series. It kicks off with a montage showcasing various locations around the world, leading up to a powerful explosion. As the teaser progresses, we catch a glimpse of three main characters portrayed by Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi.

The trio looks absolutely fierce in their cop uniforms, creating a powerful impression in the teaser. The teaser itself is short and snappy, successfully igniting excitement in the viewers.

Check out the teaser!

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram to share the teaser and wrote: "Excited to bring to you my first action-packed show, #IndianPoliceForce. Back in a new uniform with the cop universe maestro #RohitShetty."

About Indian Police Force

Indian Police Force is created by Rohit Shetty and directed by Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, and Sharad Kelkar and is set to premiere on January 19, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. Yesterday, the makers announced the teaser release date which created a lot of buzz.

On Celluloid, Shetty kickstarted his cop universe with the 2011 Ajay Devgn starrer Singham. It was followed by Singham Returns, Ranveer Singh's Simmba, and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. All these films have been well received. The director is currently shooting for Singham Again which also stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tiger Shroff.

Shetty's last directorial venture was the comedy film Cirkus which failed commercially and critically.

