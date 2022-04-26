Indian Police Force: Vivek Oberoi onboard for Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, joins Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa

It hasn’t been long since Rohit Shetty had set social media on fire after he announced his debut web series Indian Police Force. Making the big announcement, Rohit introduced Sidharth Malhotra as the lead of his cop drama. Later Shilpa Shetty was also roped in for the much talked about project. And now, another addition has been made to the cast of Indian Police Force. We are talking about Vivek Oberoi who is the new entry to Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. The actor made the revelation on the micro-blogging site Twitter and is evidently happy to join hands with Rohit.

Vivek shared a pic of himself dressed as a police officer. In the pic, he was having an intense look on his face and was holding a gun as he was ready to take on the enemies. To note, Vivek will be seen playing the role of a supercop in Indian Police Force. Sharing his excitement, Vivek wrote, “Charged to join the best force: “Indian Police Force” and be a supercop in the Rohit Shetty Cop universe! Thank you bro #RohitShetty for trusting me with this amazing role!”

To note, Indian Police Force marks Rohit’s first collaboration with Sidharth, Shilpa and Vivek. Earlier, a source close to the development had stated, “Sid and Rohit have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now and things have finally fallen in place with this web show. It will take off next year and will be helmed by debutant Sushwanth Prakash. Though it’s a cop-based series, the tone and treatment are very different from what the audience has seen in the digital world”.