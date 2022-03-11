Indian swimmer Bhakti Sharma's biopic on the cards, Kiara Advani being considered?

Biopics often make for riveting content on the big screen and filmmakers have brought us several in the last five years. According to a latest report in ETimes, a biopic on world renowned Indian swimmer Bhakti Sharma may be on the cards. Bhakti, who is an open water swimmer, is the first Asian woman and the youngest in the world to set a record in open swimming in Antarctic's freezing waters. Her coach has been her mother Leena Sharma and she dished out a few details to the portal.

As per the report, screenwriter Bhavani Iyer, who has written for films like Lootera and Raazi, is responsible for writing Bhakti Sharma's biopic. When asked what would have interested filmmakers in their story, Leena Sharma said, "Usually you hear about fathers coaching their children in sports and other achievements. Rarely do you hear a mother playing that role of a coach and I think that is what attracted them to our story, especially the relationship between Bhakti and I. I feel, the way I coped up as a mother and a coach makes for a thrilling story. There’s adventure, too, but it’s more about our relationship."

With every biopic, comes an interesting casting choice. When Leena was quizzed about which actor would be best fit to play herself and her swimmer daughter onscreen, she answered with two extremely talented names.

Leena replied, “I think Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt would be a great cast" However, she added, that the makers are considering Kiara Advani for the role. "Although there are talks about Kiara Advani playing Bhakti’s role. I think Shefali can pull of my two avatars, that of Hitler and Mother Teresa. Bhakti calls me Hitler. When Bhakti is in the water I'm Hitler and once she's out, I'm Mother Teresa.”

