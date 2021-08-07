Indian women’s hockey coach thanks Shah Rukh Khan for his support: Time for ‘Chak De’ part 2?

On Friday, was “offered” a 'part 2' of Chak De! India. The India women's hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne tweeted the 'offer' and thanked the superstar for all his love and support to the team. Unfortunately, the Indian women's hockey match did not end in a bronze medal win. However, the women in blue were lauded for their impeccable performance throughout. From sports enthusiasts to Bollywood stars to politicians, many tweeted in support of the team’s valiant efforts.

Shah Rukh Khan was among the millions to extend support. He tweeted, "Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory." The women's hockey team couldn't win the bronze medal as they lost the match to Great Britain at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.”

Hours after Sjoerd, the Indian women’s hockey coach thanked SRK for all his love and wrote, “Thank you @srk for all the love ! It's great to have support from the best in Bollywood.” Not only this, he even asked SRK, “It's time for Chak De part 2, what say?”

Take a look:

Thank you @srk for all the love ! It's great to have support from the best in Bollywood. It's time for Chak De part 2, what say? https://t.co/ikJQv3VjdL — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 6, 2021

The social media banter between Shah Rukh and Sjoerd on Twitter started as the women's hockey team created history by entering the semifinals of the Olympics, for the first time. Earlier, Sjoerd had tweeted a picture with the team and wrote, "Sorry family, I coming again later,” to which SRK, who had earlier played the role of hockey coach Kabir Khan in the 2017 release Chak De! India motivated the team to bring home a gold medal.