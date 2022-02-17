India's Disco King, Bappi Lahiri, cremated in Mumbai amidst family and friends
The nation lost another gem from the music industry on February 15. Celebrated singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, widely known as the ‘Disco King’ passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night due to multiple health issues. He was 69. Singing legend Bappi Lahiri, who enthralled millions with his voice for several decades, was cremated on February 17 at Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. Celebrities and musicians attended the last rites, alongside his family and friends.
As per reports, Bappi Lahiri was not keeping well for a long time and was admitted to Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital last month. While he was discharged on Monday, he was again taken to the hospital on Tuesday after his health deteriorated.
"Bappi Lahiri was suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and recurrent chest infection. He was hospitalised in CritiCare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged (for) home on Feb 15. However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to CritiCare hospital in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11.45 pm. He suffered from Covid infection last year. He had OSA for the last 1 year,” Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told ANI.
Even, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind had expressed their grief over the demise of the legend. Fans have been remembering his music in a series of tweets on social media.
Rest In Peace, Bappi Lahiri!