India's Disco King, Bappi Lahiri, cremated in Mumbai amidst family and friends.

The nation lost another gem from the music industry on February 15. Celebrated singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, widely known as the ‘Disco King’ passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night due to multiple health issues. He was 69. Singing legend Bappi Lahiri, who enthralled millions with his voice for several decades, was cremated on February 17 at Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. Celebrities and musicians attended the last rites, alongside his family and friends.

Among the many attendees, Vidya Balan, Mika Singh, Alka Yagnik, Ila Arun, Shakti Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi and Bhushan Kumar made their presence felt. At around 3 am on February 17, Bappi's son Bappa Lahiri returned from Los Angeles along with his family to perform his father's last rites. The singer's family had earlier issued a statement that read, "It’s a deeply sad moment for us. Our beloved Bappi Da has left for heavenly abode last midnight. The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa from LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul."

As per reports, Bappi Lahiri was not keeping well for a long time and was admitted to Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital last month. While he was discharged on Monday, he was again taken to the hospital on Tuesday after his health deteriorated.

"Bappi Lahiri was suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and recurrent chest infection. He was hospitalised in CritiCare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged (for) home on Feb 15. However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to CritiCare hospital in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11.45 pm. He suffered from Covid infection last year. He had OSA for the last 1 year,” Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told ANI.

Even, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind had expressed their grief over the demise of the legend. Fans have been remembering his music in a series of tweets on social media.

Rest In Peace, Bappi Lahiri!