India's 'Writing With Fire' nominated for Best Documentary Feature at Oscars 2022; Here's all about it

Another proud moment for India as Writing With Fire has been nominated in Best Documentary Feature at the 94th edition of the Academy Awards. The news was shared on the official Twitter page of The Academy. It is directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh and it tells the story of the rise of Khabar Lahariya, India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women. Other nominees in the category are—Ascension, Attica, Flee, and Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).

The nominations were announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan on Tuesday evening. Actor Suriya-starrer "Jai Bhim" was also in the nomination under the best film category but it was not selected. Produced under Ghosh and Thomas' Black Ticket Films banner, the film had its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and it won two awards: The Audience Award and a Special Jury Award: Impact for Change in the World Cinema Documentary category. The awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on March 27.

Let’s take a look at all the necessary information about the documentary film.

1. Armed with smartphones and the courage and conviction one must be born with, the women journalist investigate the incompetence of the local police force, listen to and stand by victims of caste and gender violence, and challenge long-standing, harmful practices that lead to injustice and intimidation.

2. The film captures Khabar Lahariya’s switch from print to digital in recent years. It follows Meera Devi and her journalists, their journey with smartphones, as they “break traditions on the frontlines of India’s biggest issues and within the confines of their own homes.

3. Set in the backdrop of a polarized world, Writing with Fire journeys with Meera and her band of sisters for five years.

4. Sushmit Ghosh had mentioned in an interview with The Indian Express, “As filmmakers, Rintu and I have always been interested in stories of resilience and hope. Writing With Fire has had a wonderful journey this year.”

5. Well, a rural newspaper called Khabar Lahariya is run by Dalit women since 2002.

