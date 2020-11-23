Indoo Ki Jawaani Trailer: Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal’s chemistry steals the show: Watch

Finally, the wait is over. The trailer of Kiara Advani’s upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawaani has been released. Check it out below.

With theatres and single screens across India limping back to normal, producers and filmmakers are also lining up for Friday box office releases. And the latest big ticket film to hit theatres is Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawaani. Come 11 December, the comedy drama will hit screens across the country and ahead of its release, the makers released the Indoo Ki Jawaan trailer today.

The Kabir Singh star shared the highly-awaited trailer on her social media. Kiara and Aditya’s sizzling chemistry in the trailer steals the show and the film appears to be a laughter riot. In the trailer, Kiara as Indoo Gupta from Ghaziabad, can be seen looking for the love of her life via dating applications. The trailer also features Mallika Dua as her best friend, Sonal, who advised the actress to join dating apps.Joining Kiara Advani in this mad, roller-coaster ride is Aditya Seal who was last seen in Student Of The Year 2. The film's song titled Hasina Pagal Deewani was released a while ago and the upbeat track was loved by many.

Check out the trailer below:

Set in Ghaziabad, Indoo Ki Jawaani revolves around Indoo, played by Kiara, and her insane yet fun adventures while experimenting with dating apps. In the trailer, we get to see a glimpse of this crazy side of Indoo and her pursuit for the perfect match. Aditya Seal and Kiara share a great chemistry and their pairing seems fresh.

Directed by Abir Sengupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani under T-Series and Emmay Entertainment respectively, Indoo Ki Jawaani hits theatres on 11 December. Loved it or liked it? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Youtube

