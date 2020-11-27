Indoo Ki Jawani: CBFC deletes dialogue on crime against women in Delhi from Kiara Advani starrer

Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal starrer Indoo Ki Jawani is all set to be released on December 11, 2020. Meanwhile, the film has undergone some changes after being reviewed by the CBFC.

One of the most talked-about movies of current times is Indoo Ki Jawani. It has been making a lot of headlines ever since its inception. Starring Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in the lead roles, the makers of the comedy-drama recently released its trailer that has received a humongous response from the audience. Now, the latest that we know is that it has undergone some minor changes after the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) review of the same.

The CBFC has made some cuts in Indoo Ki Jawani ahead of its release into the theatres. For instance, the board has replaced the word ‘haramzade’ with ‘aatankwadi.’ Apart from that, they have also asked for the replacement of a dialogue on crime against women in Delhi. As per a report by HT, it has now been replaced by the line, “Crime against women aaj kal jitna ho raha hai na uska koi jawab nahi hai tumhare paas...tolerant ke naam par to fraud ho tum log.”

Talking about the movie, it features Kiara Advani as Indoo Gupta, a girl from Ghaziabad who joins Tinder on the recommendation of her friend only to fall in trouble later on. Aditya Seal, on the other hand, plays Samar, a guy from Hyderabad who later turns out to be a Pakistani national. The coming-of-age comedy-drama is slated to be released on December 11, 2020. Moreover, a few songs from the movie like Haseena Paagal Deewani and the recently released Heelein Toot Gayi have received tremendous response from music lovers.

Also Read: Indoo Ki Jawani Song Heelein Toot Gayi: Kiara Advani, Aditya & Guru shine as they groove to beats by Badshah

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×