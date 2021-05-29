Indoo Ki Jawani producer Ryan Stephen passes away; Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Manoj & others offer condolences

In a heartbreaking update from the Entertainment industry, Indoo Ki Jawani producer Ryan Stephen left for his heavenly abode. His death came as a shock to many of the stars in the industry including Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza, Manoj Bajpayee and others.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Indoo Ki Jawani producer Ryan Stephen passed away reportedly in the early hours of Saturday. The news of his demise came as a shock to his friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry. The cause of his demise is yet to be known. Ryan was the co-founder of Electric Apples Entertainment and had produced films like Devi, Indoo Ki Jawani. As soon as news of his demise came out, several stars like , Kiara Advani, Manoj Bajpayee and others were deeply saddened and paid tributes on social media.

Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of the late producer and wrote, "RIP Ryan" with a heartbreak emoticon. On the other hand, Indoo Ki Jawani star Kiara was heartbroken too over Ryan's sudden demise. She shared a photo and wrote, "Our dearest Ryan Gone too soon." Aditya Seal also remembered him and wrote, "My beautiful friend gone too soon. RIP Ryan." Dia Mirza mourned the loss of the friend and producer with a note. She wrote, "Dearest, Kindest, Most Beautiful Soul. Can't believe you are gone... until we meet again @ryanstephen."

Take a look at condolence messages:

It’s so so shocking for all of us who knew this gentle soul .It really can’t be true!! I will miss you my friend RYAN https://t.co/VDDkCMH6Kb — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 29, 2021

Manoj Bajpayee was in a state of shock on learning about his friend's demise. He wrote, "It’s so so shocking for all of us who knew this gentle soul .It really can’t be true!! I will miss you my friend RYAN." Neha Dhupia also shared a photo of the late producer and wrote, "RIP Ryan...heartbreaking." Varun also remembered the producer with an old photo.

The producer was associated with several projects like Jism, Paap, Rog and LOC in the past as a PR representative before he turned producer. He also reportedly began his career as an entertainment reporter with a film magazine. Several other stars from the industry are paying heartfelt tributes to the late producer on social media.

