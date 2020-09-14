  1. Home
Indoo Ki Jawani promo: Kiara Advani nails her quirky avatar as she sets a date with the audience this week

As Kiara Advani is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming movie Indoo Ki Jawani, she has dropped as quirky video announcing a surprise for her viewers.
333847 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 11:21 am
Kiara Advani has been the talk of the town ever since she played the lead role in Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh last year and Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz. Ever since then the lady has been the apple of everyone’s eyes and fans have been yearning to watch her on the screen once again. And looks like the wait is going to be over as Kiara has come up with a special surprise for her fans about her upcoming movie Indoo Ki Jawani.

The diva has shared a quirky video wherein she was seen as Indoo Gupta which has happened to be her character in Indoo Ki Jawani. In the video, she spoke about how Indoo has been looking for some excitement and ended up fixing a date for herself on a dating app. She the swipes right and the screen reads, ‘16th September, it’s a date’. Kiara captioned the video, “Main toh time se aa jaungi, date ke liye aap late mat hona! Wait just a little more to meet Indoo! #IndooKiJawani.” Kiara was nailing the quirky avatar as she plays the role of a girl from Ghaziabad and seems to have worked on her mannerism and diction.

Take a look at Indoo Ki Jawani teaser shared by Kiara Advani:

Helmed by Abir Sengupta, Indoo Ki Jawani happens to be a coming of age comedy which revolves around the titular character’s adventures on the dating app. Apart from Kiara, the movie will also star Aditya Seal in the lead marking his first collaboration with the Kabir Singh actress and will be releasing on the OTT platforms.

Anonymous 1 day ago

lol kjo new daughter

Anonymous 2 days ago

such a fake acting on this trailer. I have lived in Ghaziabad , ppl there as sophisticated as Delhities , its 30 minutes away from Delhi - they arent villagers like other movie locations like Indore or Gwalior.

Anonymous 2 days ago

KJO puppy is waking up for her movie ! Why she was sleeping before for SSR ?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Excited for this flick.

Anonymous 2 days ago

You are the only one lol ! Enjoy mediocrity !

