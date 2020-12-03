Indoo Ki Jawani song Dil Tera: Kiara Advani & Aditya give retro feels with looks from Bollywood's Golden Era

Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal will be seen in Abir Sengupta’s Indoo Ki Jawani. The film’s second song, Dil Tera just released and it will take you on a trip back in time to the old Bollywood era of Kashmir Ki Kali, Rangeela and Namak Halal.

Another song from Indoo Ki Jawani, Dil Tera, just released on YouTube and it features Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal paying a sweet tribute to the golden era of Bollywood. Both Kiara and Aditya are seen revisiting the old Bollywood era by donning iconic looks from films like Rangeela, Kashmir Ki Kali and Namak Halal. The two along with other stars from the film have been busy with the promotions of the upcoming rom-com. The previous song Heelein Toot Gayi also was loved. However, this one comes with a different feel altogether.

The video features Kiara and Aditya sitting in front of the TV and watching old Hindi film songs together and what happens next is a dream sequence where they both imagine themselves as the stars in the iconic songs. From turning into stars from Kashmir Ki Kali to Rangeela’s coolness, Kiara and Aditya shake a leg to the retro beats by Rochak Kholi and voices of Benny Dayal and Neeti Mohan. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Gurpreet Saini, Gautam G Sharma.

The peppy retro beats of the song teamed up with Kiara and Aditya's stunning looks from the Golden era of Bollywood make Indoo Ki Jawani song, Dil Tera a nostalgic treat. The voices of Benny and Neeti clubbed with the retro music, is sure to get you grooving in no time.

Take a look at the song:

Indoo Ki Jawani stars Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in the lead. The film is the debut Bollywood directorial of Abir Sengupta. It revolves around a small-town girl, Indoo who decides to explore dating apps for love. However, her life changes when she finds a Pakistani guy on the dating apps. The film’s first song, Heelein Toot Gayi was loved and Kiara’s dance moves left the internet in awe. The trailer too garnered praise. It is produced by T Series and Emmay Entertainment and will release on December 11, 2020, in theatres.

