Indoo Ki Jawani song Hasina Pagal Deewani: Netizens are in awe of Kiara Advani’s sizzling moves and energy

As the makers dropped the first song of Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawani titled Hasina Pagal Deewani, the song has taken over the social media by a storm.
Kiara Advani, who has been the apple of everyone’s eyes post the massive success of Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, is set to entertain the audience with her never seen before quirky avatar in her upcoming movie Indoo Ki Jawani. The movie has been the talk of the town since its inception as it is coming of age comedy which revolves around the prevalent dating app culture. While the fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie to release, the makers have dropped the first song from Indoo Ki Jawani titled Hasina Pagal Deewani.

To note, Hasina Pagal Deewani happens to be the remix of Mika Singh’s popular track Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aaj. The song, featuring Kiara Advani, has sent the social media in a tizzy and the fans have given it a thumbs up to the song. In fact, the netizens have been in awe of Kiara’s stunning looks and sizzling movies. A Twitter user wrote, “@advani_kiara mam, you have really grown much as an actor. What an improvement! Superbb...  All your hard work and dedication. God bless you always mam. Loved #HasinaPagalDeewani . From Fugly to #LaxmmiBomb , #IndooKiJawani God bless in abundance.”

On the other hand, another user wrote, “@advani_kiara it's beautifully the best most adorable and cute ever moves it's cool vibes #HasinaPagalDeewani.”

Take a look at tweets lauding Kaira Advani’s performance in Indoo Ki Jawani:

Helmed by Abir Sengupta, Indoo Ki Jawani also features Aditya Seal in the lead and will be releasing on an OTT platform soon.

Also Read: Hasina Pagal Deewani: Kiara, Aditya's Indoo Ki Jawaani song adds new twist to Mika's Sawan Mai Lag Gayi Aag

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

Paid netizens for a flop actress Trying hard to save the movie lol !

