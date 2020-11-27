Indoo Ki Jawani Song Heelein Toot Gayi: Kiara Advani, Aditya & Guru shine as they groove to beats by Badshah

The first song titled Heelien Toot Gayi from the film Indoo Ki Jawani is out now. Kiara has shared a glimpse of the peppy track on her Instagram handle.

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani. It is Abir Sengupta's debut directorial film. The trailer of the film was recently released by the makers. And now, they have dropped the first song titled Heelien Toot Gayi from the film. Kiara Advani has taken to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the peppy track. Guru Randhawa, Kiara and Aditya Seal can be seen grooving to the beats of Badshah.

This song is the first collaboration of Guru and Badshaha; thus, it is a complete treat for their fans. The song is crooned by Badshah and Aastha Gill. With this peppy track, Guru Randhawa marked his first time being featured in a film song. While sharing the same on Instagram, Kiara wrote, “Drop the beat and break some heels! Here’s a new song from my movie #IndooKiJawani. #HeeleinTootGayi, song out now. Tune in!”

Earlier, taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara shared a stunning still from the song Heelein Toot Gayi from Indoo Ki Jawani. She captioned it using a hashtag of the song. In September, the maker of Indoo Ki Jawani dropped the song Hasina Pagal Deewani. To note, it is a remix of Mika Singh’s popular song Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aaj.

Meanwhile, Indoo Ki Jawani stars Kiara in the lead role. Apart from her, the film also stars Aditya Seal, Mallika Dua, Paras Gola in key roles. Under the production banners T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani. It is slated to hit the big screens on December 11, 2020.

