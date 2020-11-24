Indoo Ki Jawani Twitter reactions: Kiara Advani & Aditya Seal starrer gets mixed response from netizens

Indoo Ki Jawani features Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in the lead roles. It will be released into the theatres on December 11, 2020.

The makers of Indoo Ki Jawani finally released its trailer on Monday, 23rd November 2020. The movie that features Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in the lead roles has been making headlines ever since its inception. Meanwhile, one of its songs titled Haseena Pagal Deewani has received a humongous response from the audience. The movie’s story roughly revolves around a girl from Ghaziabad who joins a dating app on her friend’s recommendation only to invite further trouble in her life.

Now, the netizens have reacted in varied ways to Indoo Ki Jawani’s trailer. And when we say varied, it definitely has a positive and a negative side to it. For instance, some of them are all praises for Kiara Advani’s acting skills and cute expressions. Moreover, a few have also pointed out her amazing and lively chemistry with Aditya Seal that adds more entertainment to the movie. However, a few others have accused the makers of promoting ‘Love Jihad.’ Not only that, but some of them also termed it as overrated.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

Just watched #IndooKiJawani Trailer ... Absolutely Amazing trailer. Kiara's those cuteness, expression & dialogue. Oh my god , I can't wait anymore

Love You Indoo advani_kiara#KiaraAdvani#kiara pic.twitter.com/Vy5v7I81r7 — Kiara Advani (KiaraAdvaniFP) November 23, 2020

Congrats to you for small package biggest blast for every mood and every surprise #IndooKiJawani — VIJAY DASS (vijaydas56) November 23, 2020

Just #KiaraAdvani things Hoping for huge BLOCKBUSTER for #IndooKiJawani She is only female star heroine to release two films in this Pandemic

Her Dedication #Pushpa pic.twitter.com/YGykkNoXm9 — GOW (Mohith000) November 23, 2020

Watched #IndooKiJawaniTrailer And I Am Totally In Awesomeness Of advani_kiara As Indoo She Is Looking So Cute And Beautiful. Her Dilougue Delivery And Expressions . Can't Wait To Watch Her In The Movie . Totally Steals The Show #IndooKiJawani #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/5OFsFyT0Cc — Abhijeet Kumar (Abhijeet299) November 23, 2020

#IndooKiJawani is the dated over the top bizarre commercial bollywood trope that the masses have gotten over! I'll tune in for #AdityaSeal & #KiaraAdvani but this is in no way going to motivate people to step into theatres! Why? pic.twitter.com/NtcJvzpv8P — ANMOL JAMWAL (jammypants4) November 23, 2020

Another film indirectly supporting pakistan and showing indians in a wrong way. We indians don't see every pakistani as a terrorist. #KiaraAdvani #IndooKiJawani #IndooKiJawanitrailer #MallikaDua #AdityaSeal — Indian Human (evertrier) November 23, 2020

Apart from Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal, Indoo Ki Jawani also features Mallika Dua in a pivotal role. The coming-of-age comedy-drama has been directed by Abir Sengupta while Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani, and others have co-produced it. The much-talked-about movie will be released into the theatres on December 11, 2020. Speaking of this, a few of the Twitterati also lauded the makers over their decision to release it into the theatres amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

