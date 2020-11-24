  1. Home
Indoo Ki Jawani Twitter reactions: Kiara Advani & Aditya Seal starrer gets mixed response from netizens

Indoo Ki Jawani features Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in the lead roles. It will be released into the theatres on December 11, 2020.
2954 reads Mumbai Updated: November 24, 2020 02:47 am
The makers of Indoo Ki Jawani finally released its trailer on Monday, 23rd November 2020. The movie that features Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in the lead roles has been making headlines ever since its inception. Meanwhile, one of its songs titled Haseena Pagal Deewani has received a humongous response from the audience. The movie’s story roughly revolves around a girl from Ghaziabad who joins a dating app on her friend’s recommendation only to invite further trouble in her life. 

Now, the netizens have reacted in varied ways to Indoo Ki Jawani’s trailer. And when we say varied, it definitely has a positive and a negative side to it. For instance, some of them are all praises for Kiara Advani’s acting skills and cute expressions. Moreover, a few have also pointed out her amazing and lively chemistry with Aditya Seal that adds more entertainment to the movie. However, a few others have accused the makers of promoting ‘Love Jihad.’ Not only that, but some of them also termed it as overrated.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

Apart from Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal, Indoo Ki Jawani also features Mallika Dua in a pivotal role. The coming-of-age comedy-drama has been directed by Abir Sengupta while Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani, and others have co-produced it. The much-talked-about movie will be released into the theatres on December 11, 2020. Speaking of this, a few of the Twitterati also lauded the makers over their decision to release it into the theatres amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

Credits :Twitter

