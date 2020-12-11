Indoo Ki Jawani Twitter Review: Kiara Advani wows netizens with her performance; Film gets mixed response

Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawani has released today and the film has got mixed response from the netizens. Here’s what Twitterati has to say about the comedy-drama.

The gorgeous Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawani was one of the most highly awaited films of this year. The film has been in the news ever since it started rolling. Now, when the comedy-drama has hit the theatres today, the Kabir Singh star has been receiving love and appreciation for her brilliant performance in the movie. In fact, her stint in the film has been one of the major highlights. Also, due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic moviegoers have been waiting to watch a good entertainer. Going by Twitter reactions, it seems like the film is high on entertainment quotient and is worth watching.

Notably, soon after the film’s release, #IndooKiJawani has been trending on Twitter with netizens sharing their views about it. While the film gets a mixed response, Kiara is being lauded for her performance. A section of fans are heaping praises over the film, on the other hand, some are not really impressed with the storyline. One user wrote, #IndookiJawani movie review 3.5 star @advani_kiara You always do a good job. You are now everyone's favorite artist and the rest of the actors have done a very good job.” Another said, “#IndooKiJawani is a fun-filled entertainer that works because it’s of novelty and witty script. This is probably the first time where dating apps play an important part in a Hindi film.”

“Fabulous,magnificent, brilliant and mindblowing performance @advani_kiaramam . Watched #IndooKiJawani in cinema hall after a long time give so much refreshment and Entertainment. All songs are superb,” wrote one of the users.

One Twitterati tweeted, “#IndooKiJawani #IndooKiJawaniReview: went to the Theatre After 9 month..to watch it's Epic Disaster trust me guyzz It feel we r watching Naughty America..@advani_kiara Disappointed...waste my money..”

Check out the tweets below:

#IndookiJawani movie review 3.5 star @advani_kiara You always do a good job. You are now everyone's favorite artist and the rest of the actors have done a very good job.@TSeries @EmmayEntertain pic.twitter.com/KWhQ2i9szs — Prabodh Shinde 07 (@07Prabodh) December 11, 2020

Review of #IndooKiJawani: This is the Worst thing happened in Bollywood. Acting:

Direction:

Dialogues:

Locations:

Music:

Costumes:

Effects Rendering:

Sound:

Background score: This movie is a must watch for those Who’re all working in News Media. — Irfan (@simplyirfan) December 11, 2020

Fabulous,magnificent, brilliant and mindblowing performance @advani_kiara mam . Watched #IndooKiJawani in cinema hall after a long time give so much refreshment and Entertainment. All songs are superb. pic.twitter.com/2SLoXZppUW — Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRa49378158) December 11, 2020

@advani_kiara @AbirSenguptaa @AdityaSeal_ Just finished watching #IndooKiJawani at inox ghatkopar Truly a great entertainer. It was fun watching after a long time Kiara mam's performance was as usual top notch Aditya's performance was also great. Promising actor pic.twitter.com/1jmqAuBand — Nitin Dubey (@Nitz9393) December 11, 2020

#IndooKiJawani was such a bliss to watch....top notch acting by @advani_kiara ...just loved your acting maampic.twitter.com/8KNonRm8DB — Vijay (@Vijayforlifee) December 11, 2020

#IndooKiJawani #IndooKiJawaniReview: went to the Theatre After 9 month..to watch it's Epic Disaster trust me guyzz It feel we r watching Naughty America..@advani_kiara Disappointed...waste my money..

Rating:0 star..!!

— KingShaikh (@ShaikhI74160378) December 11, 2020

Just watched #IndooKiJawani here at Cinepolis, Sharjah . Full on entertainer Fun Masti Comedy !@advani_kiara looked so pretty #AdityaSeal nice performance. .. Songs were good too. .. Comedy was up to the mark ...

Nice one liners. #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/o2zwMS53HX

— North King Allu Arjun (@SumitGope07) December 10, 2020

On a related note, the film is directed by debutante director Abir Sengupta. Besides Kiara, the film also features Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Kiara Advani watches Indoo Ki Jawani with family at a theatre and says 'the experience was surreal'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×