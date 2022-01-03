Indore Police resolves complaint in Vicky Kaushal’s bike number plate controversy: We found no irregularities

Vicky Kaushal is quite a busy man and is known for his dedication towards work. For the uninitiated, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor is currently shooting in the locales of Indore with Sara Ali Khan and their on set videos are going viral on social media. However, the team recently got in trouble after an Indore resident filed a complaint claiming that his two-wheeler's registration number was used by the film’s unit. As per his complaint, Vicky had ridden a bike using his number plate and the pics of the same are doing the rounds on social media.

Speaking with ANI, complainant Jai Singh Yadav, a resident of Banganga in Indore, said, “The vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine. I don’t know if the film unit is aware of it. This is illegal. They can’t use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter.” While the cops were looking into the matter, as per a recent update, they have found no irregularities in the matter and stated that the team had permission to use the number plate. “We investigated the matter&found that the vehicle was not 4872 (as alleged by the complainant). The number was 1872 but due to a bolt, no 1 looked like number 4. They had permission for that number plate. We found no irregularities in it,” Rajendra Soni, SHO, Banganga, Indore had told ANI.

To note, Vicky and Sara are collaborating for the first time for Laxman Utekar directorial. The movie is touted to be the sequel of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.