Indore residents 'donate' clothes to Ranveer Singh, call his nude photoshoot 'mental waste'; Watch Video

Ranveer Singh is one of the most versatile actors that India has ever seen and he continues to lure audiences with his performances, be it Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba and more recently 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Apart from his acting caliber that we are all aware of, he is also very energetic and breathes life into anything he does and any event he is a part of. He is very supportive and makes it a point to hype everyone in the movie industry. The actor found himself in a nationwide controversy after his nude photos from a photoshoot took internet by storm.

Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot and interview with a global magazine, became a topic of national interest. The actor immediately started to receive backlash for this photo shoot and days after it was put up, an FIR was filed for apparently hurting the sentiments of women. Court cases were filed under four articles with consequences that can be very adverse for the actor. In a latest development, an Indore based Non Government Organization started a clothes donation drive for the actor. The donation box had captions like, “Bollywood in danger. Mental waste” & “My clean Indore is determined on cleaning mental waste as well”. This act by the Indore based NGO got nationwide coverage and acknowledgement.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, directed by star director Rohit Shetty, which releases in Christmas 2022. After that, he will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, directed by Karan Johar. The release date for the film is still being contemplated. Just today, the makers wrapped Alia Bhatt’s schedule and the film should be wrapped in the days to come.

