Industry: Singer Arjun Kanungo releases three tracks from his debut studio album; Deets inside

Singer-performer Arjun Kanungo dropped 3 more tracks from his debut studio album 'Industry' on Thursday.

The tracks include the official Indian rendition of Vaultboy's number one international hit 'Everything Sucks', 'Foto' featuring Rashmeet Kaur and 'Ishq Samundar' featuring KING.

Laced with anthemic pop-soul melodies, the album traverses across diverse narratives such as love, ambition and self-discovery whilst shining a deserving spotlight on Kanungo's artistry and vocal stylings.

Kanungo puts himself on the global map with the Indian rendition of Vaultboy's 'Everything Sucks', the popular international hit number. This version is specifically made for India with lyrics in Hindi written by Arjun and Dhruv Yogii, while featuring parts of the original song by Vaultboy.

'Foto' marks Arjun's first collaboration with 'Bajre Da Sita' singer Rashmeet Kaur, an unconventional track with desi influence, much different from Kanungo's signature modern dance sound whereas 'Ishq Samundar', is the album version of King and Arjun's pop trance track.

Sharing his excitement on the release, Arjun Kanungo said, "'Industry' is my personal interpretation of my evolution as an artist. I believe that my music is all about nuanced storytelling. I've tried to unravel the more personal parts of me that you don't often get to see. This is probably one of the first times I'll get to be vulnerable and express myself candidly."

Adding onto he further said, '' 'Industry' was born during the pandemic. I started thinking and re-evaluating my journey in the music industry. I want to artistically put myself out there in a way I haven't before. I wanted this album to be raw and real but hyperbolic in its vibe. This is the 'real Arjun Kanungo' and I can't wait to hear what audiences have to say."

Arjun has already shot and released 4 tracks from the album - 'Ilzaam' which has already crossed 23 million views on YouTube, 'Bura Sapna' and 'Wapas Aa Ja', all 3 of which were directed by Dhruv Kanungo. Arjun has also released the lyrical video of 'Barsaat'.

Kanungo's album 'INDUSTRY' has been released on his label One Mind Music and Believe and is available to stream across all major streaming platforms.

Also Read: Baha Le Jaa featuring Arjun Kanungo and Aditi Sharma is all about love and friendship



