‘Industry stereotypes…’: Priyanka Chopra’s Fashion co-star Ashwin Mushran admits being typecast for gay roles

Amongst various remarkable films, Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion tops the list. The female oriented film was led by global superstar Priyanka Chopra. Not only, the film was critically acclaimed but performed well at the box office. The film turned out to be a career defining role for the actors. However, popular actor Ashwin Mushran who essayed the role of flamboyant designer in the film revealed that he was rather typecast after the film. In a recent interview, he shared that he declined various roles because they were all too similar to his role.

Ashwin Mushran admits being typecast for gay roles after Fashion

Ashwin Mushran who was essayed the role of Rohit Khanna, a quintessential fashion designer in Fashion, was recently in conversation with India Today NE. In the interview, he divulged that he was offered roles that were similar to his role in Madhur Bhandarkar’s directorial, but they weren’t powerful. He went on to admit that the industry often classifies actors for a particular role based on their looks, following which he rejected various roles. He was quoted saying, “Unfortunately, the film or the industry is a stereotyping industry. You look like this, so you play this. After fashion as well, at that time to do a gay role, not many actors did that, now it’s very different. I said no to so much after that because the same thing was being offered. I found that a lot of the other things that were being offered did not match up to that character. So if it did not match up to how strong that character was, then I can’t do that, then it would be disrespectful to that role. The industry stereotypes and it’s natural.”

In the same interview, he also talked about actors turning to friends. He opined that while working together you get along, but they’re not necessarily your friends. He stated, “When you’re shooting, if you’re doing a location shoot, you get along with people, but they’re not necessarily your friends when you come back to Bombay. So always remember that when you get along at the theater, you’ll always be friends.”

Apart from Ashwin Mushran, he is also recognized for his roles in movies like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Hum Tum Aur Ghost, Kambakkht Ishq, Sanju and Shehzada amongst others.

