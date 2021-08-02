Influencer Dr Cuterus on being body shamed by designer Tarun Tahiliani’s bridal store: Never going there again

Dr. Tanaya Narendra who is popularly known as Dr. Cuterus on social media recently got married. She shared some pictures from her wedding on Instagram. Along with the pictures, she wrote a long note about how brides are often body-shamed by close friends and families with regards to their body weight especially around the time of the wedding. In the note, she also mentioned that some bridal stores had also body shamed her. She called out famous designer Tarun Tahiliani’s store. Tanaya mentioned that she wanted to wear a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga since she was 12 but now would not go back to that store.

In the note, Tanaya wrote, “There is SO much pressure on people to lose weight before their wedding - I had that too. Family friends would ask why I wasn’t “dieting” before my wedding (in a span of one month lmao). Some even went out of their way to send me “slimming teas. Bridal stores would body shame (looking at you, Ambawatta @taruntahiliani {yeah, that was a massive shame, because I’d wanted to wear a Tarun T to my wedding since I was 12. Never going there again. [also what’s with these big designers being afraid of big boobs?”

Take a look at the post:

Tanaya further wrote, “I cannot sing enough praises for the guys at Anita Dongre, who managed to make a beautifully fitting, and genuinely lovely lehenga, all in a span of three weeks!]}) and all kinds of weird comments were thrown at me about my “double chin” and “belly showing in the lehenga haww”. But you know what? F*** that. F*** all that. Look at me, how happy I am. Double chin and all. Just look at me. And that’s all that matters - my closest friends, my lovely family, and my boy love me for who I am. And most importantly, I love me for who I am."

