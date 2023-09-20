'Initially awkward...': Karan Johar REVEALS how Ae Dil Hai Mushkil helped him triumph over heartbreak

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles, directed by Karan Johar is close to marking seven years since its release. Earlier in an interview, Karan Johar revealed that his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was released in 2016, was a product of his inner struggles. He shared that making this movie helped him navigate through a challenging phase that lasted for about seven to eight years and that the character in the film is based on a person who is not from the film industry. Now, Karan Johar has opened up about up about the same.

Karan Johar opens up on how Ae Dil Hai Mushkil helped him “get over” his “love situation”

During an interview with Mid-Day, Karan opened up about his past relationship and spoke about how Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which featured Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles helped him “get over” his heartbreak. He said, “It was initially awkward because his character dies. The character obviously went through a fictional arc as well, but it was cathartic for me to tell that story because I felt that really helped me get over that love situation.”



He added, “Anyone who has been through one-sided love, ektarfa pyaar, that heartbreak… I saw the worst version of myself, not as a human being, but I was pitiful in that zone. When you stare at your phone waiting for it to ring, when you want that message and that message changes your day, when your heart really hurts – it’s physical pain, it’s not just symbolic, it’s painful – and you wake up with that anxiety, and when you see that person with somebody else and it breaks you into a million pieces… You realize that love can make you and break you and tear you apart.”

Karan Johar mentioned that the film received mixed reactions, but its concluding moments strongly connect with younger viewers, as they have strong feelings about the concept of love. He further added, “I feel it strongly with the generation of today, who really take their love seriously. We call it the Tinder generation, the swipe right-swipe left generation, but people are really falling in love. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had a polarising last act, but that concept of crazy love really resonated especially with Gen Z kids. I’m far from Gen Z, I found this crazy love in my late 30s and early 40s, and it just went on for years. But it gave me a film, it gave me closure, and it has now given me a lot of perspective of never to go back in that zone again”

Karan Johar reveals his ex-lover is still a part of his “ecosystem”

Karan also shared that this person is still a significant part of his “ecosystem” and is like “family” to him. He said, “The person was completely sensitive to me, and went through every beat with me with utmost sensitivity. So, I can’t even hate, I can’t be indifferent. And today, that person is very much a part of my family, he’s a part of my ecosystem… Fortunately, this person is not from the industry, and that actually helped, because it gets very messy when it’s from the industry.”

Advertisement

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai, the 2016 hit film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil also starred Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar reveals Ranbir Kapoor manages his own dates, has no PR or manager; 'You ask him for...'