Innaya Naumi Kemmu is a bundle of joy as dad Kunal Kemmu lifts her high up in the air; See photo

Soha Ali Khan shares some parenting tips with an adorable picture of Innaya Naumi Kemmu and Kunal Kemmu.

Among the cutest star kids in Bollywood, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu always manages to light up the internet when her parents drop her photos or videos on social media. We saw her dress up in a Halloween costume, celebrate Children's Day with daddy Kunal, chant the Gayatri Mantra where she stole the show with her cuteness. This 2-year-old kid has already garnered a lot of fans. Over the past week, Inaaya’s photos have been shared by their parents on social media amid lockdown.

While Soha is quarantined at home with Kunal and Inaaya, the actress has been sharing some cute pictures of her little daughter. Recently, the cute munchkin won hearts by turning a trainer for daddy Kunal and by helping in peeling peas. And now, Soha shared another adorable picture of Innaya with Kunal which speaks about the great bond that the father-daughter share with each other. In the picture shared, the cute munchkin is all smiles donning a cute printed white top with red coloured pajamas after being lifted high up in the air by Kunal. Soha wrote, "How to raise a happy child - @khemster2."

(Also Read: Soha Ali Khan shares Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is set to enter 'the magical world of stories' amid lockdown; See Pic)

As soon as Soha posted this adorable picture, not only fans but even celebrities like Zoya Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan, Sameera Reddy have showered hearts on the post and called the picture as 'adorable'.

Check out the picture here:

A few days back, Kunal shared a gorgeous photo of Soha cuddling Inaaya in her arms and Kareena Kapoor Khan was left in awe of the click. She even commented on the photo and called Soha and Inaaya ‘gorgeous two.’ Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Soha and Kunal are at home with Inaaya and are trying to keep her entertained.

