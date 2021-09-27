'An insane legacy to live up to': Babil shares late Irrfan Khan's pics with Tom Hanks & other Hollywood stars

Babil Khan always shares pictures of his late father cum actor Irrfan Khan on his social handle. Either with his mother or from his acting days but star son gives a glimpse of his father to fans. Irrfan Khan passed away in March last year. His demise was sudden even his fans were not able to believe it. The actor was considered one of the finest actors in the entertainment industry. To note, Irrfan had worked in Hollywood also with A-lister actors including Tom Hanks.

Today, Babil took to his Instagram handle and shared some pictures of his father posing with Tom Hanks and others. Both had worked in the film Inferno. Sharing the pictures, Babil wrote, “Fuck. I have an insane legacy to live up to.” The film was released in 2016 and is helmed by Ron Howard. It is believed that it is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Dan Brown. The mystery thriller is the sequel to The Da Vinci Code (2006) and Angels & Demons (2009), and is the third and final installment.

It stars Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones, Omar Sy, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Ben Foster, and Irrfan Khan. The late actor was last seen in ‘Angrezi Medium’ helmed by Homi Adajania. It also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Radhika Madan.

On the work front, Babil is also gearing up for his acting debut. He will be seen in Qala alongside Tripti Dimri. The drama will be produced by actress and Karnesh Sharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz.

