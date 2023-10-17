INSIDE 69th National Awards ft. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Kriti Sanon; fans gush over them

The prestigious grand ceremony of the 69th National Film Awards took place in Delhi today, October 17. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon bagged their first National Awards for their films Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi and the honor was bestowed upon them by President Droupadi Murmu. On the other hand, veteran actress Waheeda Rehman was honored with the most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for her immense contribution to Indian cinema. Now, some inside pictures of them posing together have surfaced on the internet and fans cannot stop gushing.

Inside 69th National Awards ft Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Kriti Sanon

Inside pictures of Alia Bhatt and her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor posing with the legendary actress Waheeda Rehman surfaced on the internet from the 69th National Awards ceremony. In the picture, Bhatt and Waheeda Ji can be seen holding hands together and posing for the camera while Ranbir flashes his bright smile behind them.

On the other hand, a video on Instagram shows, Alia and Kriti Sanon sharing a delightful moment from the 69th National Awards ceremony. Take a look:

Have a look at the picture where President Droupadi Murmu posing with Waheeda Rehman, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Shreya Ghoshal, and Pallavi Joshi.

Fans, on the other hand, took their social media account and showered their love over the pictures.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a 2022 Indian Hindi-language biographical crime drama film. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada. The cast of the film includes Alia in the title role, alongside Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, and Ajay Devgn.

Meanwhile, Mimi is a 2021 Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film. It is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The film stars Kriti Sanon as the eponymous lead who opts to be a surrogate mother for a foreign couple. Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Evelyn Edwards, and Aidan Whytock were seen in key roles.

