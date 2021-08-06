Inside Aadar Jain’s birthday bash: Tara Sutaria enjoys delicious barbecue with her beau and the ‘boiz’

Tara Sutaria’s beau Aadar Jain celebrated his 27th birthday on Thursday, August 5. However, his birthday bash hasn’t ended yet. Post midnight, the Student of the Year 2 actor took to her Instagram handle to give a sneak peek into Aadar Jain’s birthday trip. In the pictures shared by her, both Tara and Aadar can be seen savouring delicious barbecue with her squad of ‘boiz’.

In another photo, Tara Sutaria can be seen feeding a piece of cake to boyfriend Aadar Jain. Apart from this, the actor also previously sent social media abuzz with her adorable birthday post dedicated to the Hello Charlie star. “Happy birthday, my light”, articulated Sutaria while captioning the photo. In no time, beau Aadar responded to the post hailing Tara as his ‘sunshine’. “I love you sunshine girl”, commented Aadar. Take a quick look at Aadar Jain’s birthday bash below:

On the professional front, Tara Sutaria has several projects lined up in the pipeline. The actor who last featured in the film, Tadap, is now gearing up to share the screen space with her Student of The Year 2 co-star Tiger Shroff in the upcoming sequel Heropanti 2. Rumour mills has it that the sequel film will be a remake of the film, Goodachari. Apart from this, she will also be seen alongside , John Abraham and in Ek Villain returns. Speaking of Jain, he was last seen in the comedy flick alongside Jackie Shroff in Hello Charlie.

ALSO READ| Tara Sutaria sends love to her beau Aadar Jain with an UNSEEN pic; Says ‘Happy birthday my light’