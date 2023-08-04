Inside Aaliyah Kashyap, Shane Gregoire's dreamy engagement party ft. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and others

Director Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire earlier this year. Last night, the soon-to-wed couple hosted an engagement party for their friends in the film industry. Many Bollywood celebrities including Kalki Koechlin, Anjini Dhawan, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, rumored couple Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari, Agastya Nanda, Alaya F, Aditi Bhatia, Vedang Raina and others graced the special day of the couple wearing glamorous outfits. Now some inside pictures from the dreamy engagement party have surfaced online.

Inside glimpses of Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire’s engagement party

Many guests who attended the engagement party on August 3 have shared some inside photos and videos from the bash. Aditi Bhatia, Akshat Rajan, Muskan Chanana took to Instagram and shared glimpses of the happy couple.

In one video, Aaliyah and Shane can be seen cutting their engagement cake and feeding it to each other. Aaliyah looked stunning in a white floral printed lehenga and heavy jewelry, while her fiancé Shane wore a white kurta set paired with a floral printed jacket.

In one picture, the soon to be bride and groom can be seen posing with Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina.

In a couple other photos, Aaliyah and her fiance can be seen flaunting their stunning outfits. There are also multiple captures of the cake cutting ceremony.

There are clicks of the gorgeous decorations and lighting that look absolutely dreamy.

In a few of the photos, Aaliyah and Shane are posing with their families and friends.

Aaliyah and Shane were seen dancing their hearts out as well.

Earlier in May, Aaliyah had announced her engagement to Shane on Instagram. Along with a few pictures, she wrote in the caption, "soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing i’ve ever done & i can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe i get to call you that AAHHHH)."

Today, Aaliyah also shared some loved-up pictures with Shane from the party in which they are seen sealing their love with a kiss.

