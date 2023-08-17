INSIDE Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire’s engagement bash: Anurag Kashyap, Khushi, Kalki Koechlin have a blast

In May this year, Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap announced that she got engaged to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Shane proposed to Aaliyah in Bali, and she posted stunning pictures from the proposal. A few days ago, Shane and Aaliyah celebrated their engagement with their family and friends, and the engagement bash was attended by Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari, Imtiaz Ali, Ida Ali, Alaya F, among others. Aaliyah has now shared a video from the engagement bash, which shows the couple, as well as Anurag Kashyap, Kalki Koechlin, Khushi Kapoor, Ida Ali and others having a blast!

Video of Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire’s engagement bash

The video of the engagement bash shared by Aaliyah on her YouTube channel shows her getting ready, while Shane tells her how pretty she looks. Shane is then seen sharing how he proposed to Aaliyah in Bali. The video then shows special moments from the bash. Imtiaz Ali is seen hugging Shane at the party, while Aaliyah's mother Aarti Bajaj is seen posing with her friends. The video also shows a glimpse of Kalki Koechlin enjoying a conversation with Imtiaz Ali, while Aaliyah is seen hugging her bestie Khushi Kapoor.

Anurag Kashyap’s former wife Kalki Koechlin is seen dancing happily with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Meanwhile, Kalki and Guy’s adorable daughter Sappho stole the spotlight as she took over the dance floor. The video also captures fun moments of Khushi, Ida, Anurag Kashyap and other guests dancing with Aaliyah and Shane. The couple is then seen cutting the cake at their engagement bash. Check out the video below!

Anurag Kashyap was first married to Aarti Bajaj from 1997 to 2009, and later to Kalki from 2011 to 2015.

Shane Gregoire’s proposal to Aaliyah Kashyap

Meanwhile, in the video, Shane mentioned that he and Aaliyah were excited to get engaged for the longest time. Aaliyah said that she had been ‘dropping hints’. Speaking about the proposal, Shane said that one day, when they were both in Bali, he drove to a spot that his friend took him to, years ago. That’s where he proposed to Aaliyah.

Sharing pictures from the proposal, Aaliyah wrote on Instagram, “soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing i’ve ever done & i can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love.I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe i get to call you that AAHHHH).”

