INSIDE Aaliyah Kashyap's 21st birthday: Gorgeous balloons, sweet friends, kisses from BF Shane Gregoire & more

Anurag Kashyap’s gorgeous daughter Aaliyah recently celebrated her 21st birthday on 8th January. While her friends like Khushi Kapoor and fans from all over poured love and wishes for her virtually, the star kid had celebrated her birthday bash with her friends and family in California, where she goes to school. Aaliyah later put up the highlights of her special day on her Instagram with a sweet message thanking everyone for their wonderful messages and giving the fans a glimpse of how she spent the day.

In the pics that Aaliyah uploaded on her Instagram, she looked absolutely stunning. She donned a short white dress with a patterned yellow and white shirt. She enhanced the look with dainty jewellery and white heels. Her house was adorned with gorgeous balloons and streamers. The best part about her birthday bash? The delectable dessert spread that consisted of macaroons, cinnamon rolls, cupcakes and more - every sweet lover’s paradise! The spread was made even more with plaques that read ‘Aaliyah’s 21st’, candles, and space settings. Shane Gregoire, Aaliyah's boyfriend, and another buddy pulled silly faces with photo booth props in one of the shots. She also posed with a lot of her dear pals, including Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida Ali. Aaliyah was also captured making a face while Shane kissed her in one super adorable pic.

Along with the pictures, her sweet caption won our hearts. She wrote, “21st birthday dump. I just want to thank everyone for all the sweetest birthday DMs, edits, and messages, I’m so grateful for each and everyone one of you. Thank you to everyone who made my day so special despite the current circumstances. Also thank you to @rakshithaharimurthy @risston.co for making my small brunch so special.”

Check Aaliyah’s post here:

Though Aaliyah’s best friend Khushi Kapoor, who is Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter second to Janhvi Kapoor, couldn’t attend her birthday celebrations; she made up for it by being there for her virtually and putting a sweet birthday wish on her Instagram.

