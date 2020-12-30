Inside Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's 15th wedding anniversary bash at Gir with son Azad & family; PHOTOS

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao celebrated their wedding anniversary together with their family at a resort in Gir National Forest in Gujarat. Photos of the couple from the celebration have been going viral on social media.

Last week, joined his wife Kiran Rao and family and headed out of town to celebrate his 15th wedding anniversary. Photos of Aamir, Kiran, little Azad, Ira Khan and Imran Khan together at the airport went viral on social media. And now, photos of Aamir and Kiran’s wedding anniversary celebrations at Gir National Park have been taking over the internet and fans are loving it. Aamir and Kiran headed to Gir in Gujarat to mark their 15th anniversary with family.

In the photos doing rounds on fan clubs on Instagram, Aamir is seen cutting a 3-tiered cake with wife Kiran. Azad is seen standing right next to Aamir and Kiran while they cut the cake. The cake had an 'AK' sign at the top to denote Kiran and Aamir's initials. In other photos, Aamir and Kiran could be seen posing with fans at the resort in Gir where they were spending their vacay with family. Seeing the happy photos, fans surely have been showering love on the OG couple.

In one of the photos, Aamir and Kiran could be seen smiling away as they posed with their friends and Azad. Azad also seemed to be in a playful mood as he made a goofy face while the picture was clicked.

Take a look at the photos:

Aamir had been shooting for his film, Laal Singh Chaddha earlier during the year and due to the lockdown, the shoot came to a halt. Later, it resumed and Kareena Kapoor Khan wrapped up her portions in October 2020. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Helmed by Advait Chandan, it is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

Credits :Filmy Chutzpah Instagram

