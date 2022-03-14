INSIDE Aamir Khan’s Birthday: Actor’s b’day cake is tribute to his life & films; Daughter Ira Khan shares PIC

Bollywood’s very own Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today. A few moments back, Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan took to her social media space and treated fans to a glimpse of Aamir’s customized birthday cake. With pictures of the actor and a list of his blockbuster films, the cake is truly a tribute to his life.

Aamir Khan’s children, ex-wife Reena Dutta, and a few other close friends like filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi and his family have joined him for an intimate celebration at his residence tonight. Taking to the stories feature on her Instagram handle, Ira shared a picture of the actor’s special birthday cake. One can see a photo of the Aamir on the cake along with a clapboard with the words “Film: Aamir Khan, Production: Zeenat & Tahir/ SC : 57/ 1/ 1” The words, “Happy Birthday to the Legend” was also iced on the cake. Moreover, the cake featured the motion posters of several of Aamir’s blockbuster films like PK, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Lagaan, and Dil Chahta Hai among others. It also had 5 stars mounted on it.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, Ira wrote, “How cute is the clap!”