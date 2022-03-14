INSIDE Aamir Khan’s Birthday: Actor’s b’day cake is tribute to his life & films; Daughter Ira Khan shares PIC
Aamir Khan’s children, ex-wife Reena Dutta, and a few other close friends like filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi and his family have joined him for an intimate celebration at his residence tonight. Taking to the stories feature on her Instagram handle, Ira shared a picture of the actor’s special birthday cake. One can see a photo of the Aamir on the cake along with a clapboard with the words “Film: Aamir Khan, Production: Zeenat & Tahir/ SC : 57/ 1/ 1” The words, “Happy Birthday to the Legend” was also iced on the cake. Moreover, the cake featured the motion posters of several of Aamir’s blockbuster films like PK, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Lagaan, and Dil Chahta Hai among others. It also had 5 stars mounted on it.
Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, Ira wrote, “How cute is the clap!”
Take a look at Aamir Khan’s birthday cake:
Earlier today, Ira Khan took to Instagram and shared a special throwback picture from her childhood to wish Dad Aamir on his birthday. In the picture, a young and adorable Ira can be seen lying down on Aamir’s lap, while he holds his daughter. Sharing the picture Ira captioned it with a black heart emoji.
