INSIDE Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain‘s 89th birthday celebration; Kiran Rao, Ira Khan and others reunite

Superstar Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Post its failure at the box office, Aamir announced that he is taking a break to spend time with his family. Since then, the actor has been spending each and every minute with his kids and family members. On Tuesday, he was seen celebrating his mother Zeenat Hussain‘s 89th birthday at home. The inside pictures from the celebration are out and they are too cute to be missed!

Aamir Khan celebrates his mother's 89th birthday at home

Aamir and his ex-wife Kiran Rao came together for an intimate birthday celebration of his mom on Tuesday. The party was also attended by Aamir's daughter Ira Khan, and his sisters Nikhat and Farhat Khan. The inside pictures were shared by Punjabi artist Pratibha Singh Baghel, who performed for the Khan family. In the pictures, Aamir is seen sporting a kurta with harem pants while his mother wore a gorgeous saree. In one of the pictures, Aamir is seen lighting candles while his mother is cutting her customised tea-pot cake.

Pratibha shared the pictures and wrote, "So this evening looked like this at Aamir Khan’s place! Celebrated 89th birthday of Aamir ji’s mother. The kind of love, warmth & blessings we received is unmatched. Thank you so much @shankar.mahadevan sir for this recommendation. Forever grateful." Have a look:

Fans were seen reacting to her post soon after she shared it. A fan wrote, "Wow super! Two celebrities...Super actor and super singer. Lovely pics!" Another fan wrote, "Absolutely precious. I've always thought Aamir Khan is rare in Bollywood, same and genuine."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Aamir was seen attending Ira Trivedi and Madhu Mantena's wedding reception in the city. He was seen spending time with Hrithik Roshan and Allu Arjun at his wedding. The inside pictures were shared on social media and the trio was seen sharing a sweet moment.

On the work front, Aamir is yet to sign his next film. He recently told the media at the trailer launch of Carry On Jatta 3, "I haven’t signed any film yet. I just want to spend time with my family and I am doing just that. When I am emotionally ready to do a film, I will definitely do it."

