Inside Aditya Seal & Anushka Ranjan’s Sangeet: Alia Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan give dhamakedaar performance

On Saturday night, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan hosted a lavish Sangeet ceremony which was graced by close friends and family members. Many popular Bollywood faces from the likes of Alia Bhatt to Vaani Kapoor were spotted in attendance at the ceremony. Now, inside videos and pictures from the party have taken social media by storm. In the viral clips, actor Alia Bhatt can be seen dancing her heart out alongside BFF Akansha Ranjan.

From moving gracefully to Chalka Chalka Re to setting the dance stage on fire with her stunning latkas and jhatkas, Alia Bhatt seemingly had a gala time at the Sangeet ceremony. Apart from this, the cute moment of the groom and the bride exchanging rings has also left netizens in awe. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Akansha, even the bride and the groom gave a stunning performance at the event. While Anushka shook her leg to the famous Lamborghini song, on the other hand, Aditya Seal won hearts for her exceptional moves on Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai.

Speaking of the lovebirds, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal have been dating each other for over four years. For the Sangeet, the lovebirds were seen aptly complementing each other’s look in black and red. While Aditya looked dapper in a black sherwani, on the other hand, Anushka slayed in a red lehenga. The Highway actress Alia Bhatt opted for a green lehenga and her photos from the event have gone insanely viral on the internet.

