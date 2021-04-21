Inside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan's floral virtual anniversary celebration with Aaradhya; PIC

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to social media to share a glimpse of her virtual wedding anniversary celebration with her husband Abhishek Bachchan. The star couple were away from each other as Abhishek was out of town for the shoot and hence, Aishwarya, Aaradhya video called him.

and Abhishek Bachchan completed 14 years of marital bliss on April 20 and on the occasion, it seems that the power couple was in different cities. We know this as Aishwarya recently shared a glimpse of her and Abhishek's virtual wedding anniversary celebration with daughter . The star couple has been among a favourite across the globe and on the occasion of their wedding anniversary on Tuesday, close friends and fans poured in wishes on social media.

On Wednesday, Aishwarya took to her handle to share a photo from her video call with Abhishek on their wedding anniversary. In the photo, we could see Aishwarya holding onto daughter Aaradhya while Abhishek could be seen smiling away at both his ladies. Behind Aishwarya and Aaradhya we could see several bouquets of flowers and it seemed as if the virtual wedding anniversary celebration was made special with a floral touch to it. Aaradhya too could be seen flashing her smile at her parents as she joined them on their special day.

Sharing the photo, Aishwarya captioned it with star emoticons. As soon as Aishwarya shared the photo, fans could not stop pouring love in the comments for Aishwarya and Abhishek.

Meanwhile, recently in a chat, Abhishek revealed how Aishwarya put his life back into focus amid the pandemic in 2020. The Big Bull star revealed that his wife told him to think how much time he got to spend with his family amid the lockdown for the first time. Further, he called Aishwarya 'sensible' and 'wonderful' in the chat with Bollywood Bubble. The couple is among the most adored ones in Bollywood and their fans have been waiting to see them together on the big screen for a long time. There was reportedly a project named Gulab Jamun in the works for both of them together. However, it did not work out. Currently, Abhishek is shooting for Dasvi while Aishwarya is spending time at home with Aaradhya.

