INSIDE Alanna Panday’s Mehendi ceremony with Ananya Panday, Aaliyah Kashyap and others in attendance-PICS

Alanna Panday and her fiancé Ivor McCray are getting married on March 16. The pre-wedding festivities have begun already, and on Tuesday, Alanna was seen arriving for her mehendi ceremony, which is taking place at Salman Khan’s younger brother Sohail Khan’s house in Mumbai. Alanna arrived with her mom Deanne Panday. Ivor was also spotted by the paparazzi with Ahaan. Alanna’s cousin, and actress Ananya Panday amped up the glam as she arrived with her mom Bhavana Panday. Bobby Deol, Chunky Panday, Helen, Salma Khan, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri were also spotted by the paparazzi. Now, we have come across some inside pictures from Alanna’s Mehendi ceremony, and they are simply dream-like!

INSIDE PICS from Alanna Panday’s mehendi ceremony

One of the pictures that have surfaced on Instagram shows Alanna and her fiancé Ivor striking a romantic pose. The couple wore matching green outfits, and looked blissful in the picture from their mehendi ceremony. The wall mural featuring tropical plants served as a great backdrop for the stunning pictures. Another family picture shows Alanna with her parents Deanne and Chikki Panday, along with Ivor, as well as Alvira and Atul Agnihotri. Alanna’s solo pictures are simply stunning, and she looks mesmerizing in a green Rahul Mishra lehenga.

Ananya Panday shares a picture of bride-to-be Alanna Panday from her mehendi ceremony

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the beautiful bride-to-be Alanna getting mehendi applied to her hands. She is seen sitting on a white couch, while cushions are placed under her hands as she puts some mehendi on. “The prettiest bride to ever be I love you @alannapanday,” wrote Ananya, while sharing the picture. Ananya also shared another picture in which she is seen posing with a friend, at Alanna’s mehendi ceremony. Ananya looked gorgeous in a baby pink Amit Aggarwal lehenga, that featured a pleated skirt and an off-shoulder bralette.

Meanwhile, Aaliyah Kashyap also took to her Instagram story to post a picture of the smiling bride-to-be. “Prettiest bride @alannapanday,” wrote Aaliyah. Aaliyah also shared other pictures of herself and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire, on her Instagram post. The first picture shows her posing in an ivory and purple lehenga, while another one shows Aaliyah posing with Shane. Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda and many others liked Aaliyah’s post. Take a look!

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday flaunts ultimate bridesmaid style in baby pink Amit Aggarwal lehenga at Alanna Panday’s mehendi