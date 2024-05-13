INSIDE Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Mother’s Day celebration ft ‘precious ones’ Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Shaheen

Alia Bhatt is a dotting mother to Raha Kapoor. Her life took a turn when she welcomed her daughter with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, the actress shared an image giving us a peek into her celebrations.

She also showered love on the people who matter the most in her life. Read on!

Alia Bhatt’s new picture is all about spending time with family

National Award-winning actress, Alia Bhatt enjoys a loving relationship with her mother Soni Razdan, and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. A while ago, the actress celebrated Mother’s Day by dropping an unseen picture of the precious people in her life.

The photo features her mom Soni, MIL Neetu, husband Ranbir Kapoor, and her sister Shaheen Bhatt. For the casual night together, all of them dressed in white pajamas and sat comfortably on the same balcony probably where Alia and Ranbir got married. Sharing the image, she penned, “precious moments with my precious ones. #happymothersday.”

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt note on Mother’s Day

On Sunday, May 12, Priyanka Chopra took the opportunity to give a shoutout to her husband Nick Jonas, her mother Madhu Chopra, and her mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Sharing multiple images with her family along with daughter Malti Marie, she wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to everyone who has been lucky enough to have had the love , care and protection of a mother and or mother figures. I’ve been so blessed with having not just my mother or grandmothers have an incredible impression on my upbringing but also my aunts. It truly takes a village.”

The global icon also penned in her long post, “As a new mother navigating what my version of MMs upbringing will be like, I have sweet nostalgia of mine reflected in every day with her. My mother and mother in law have been absolutely magical in this journey. I could not have been able to balance all that I do without them. Thank you @drmadhuakhourichopra @mamadjonas.”

Thanking Nick and Malti, the Citadel actress continued, “And my angels.. @maltimarie thank you for choosing me to be your mama and @nickjonas thank you for making me a mama. Parenting with you is what dreams are made of. Thank you for such a special day today. Very grateful.” (sic)

Take a look:

PeeCee is gearing up for her upcoming movie Heads of State while Alia will be next seen in Jigra.

ALSO READ: Mr. & Mrs. Mahi Trailer: Alia Bhatt calls it 'all heart'; Khushi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others REACT to Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer